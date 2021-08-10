Judge tosses challenge to Calif. city's pandemic hazard pay

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A California federal judge has dismissed a trade group's challenge to the city of Long Beach's requirement that large grocery stores pay employees an additional $4 an hour in hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles on Monday rejected the California Grocers Association's claims that the city's January law interfered with collective bargaining and violated grocers' equal protection rights by singling out larger companies.

The judge said the law served a significant public purpose, and the CGA could not state a claim against it.

"The pandemic thrust grocers into an essential and hazardous position, and the City designed the Ordinance to protect public health, support stable incomes, and promote job retention," Wright wrote.

The CGA and its lawyers at Morrison & Foerster did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Neither did the city's lawyers at Best Best & Krieger nor the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which intervened in the case to defend the law.

The ordinance required grocery stores that employ more than 300 workers nationally and at least 15 in Long Beach to pay employees in the city a $4 hourly premium for 120 days. It ended in May and was not renewed. The ordinance barred grocers from lowering workers' base pay or limiting their hours in order to work around the hazard pay requirement.

City lawmakers, in passing the law, said it would protect the safety of workers and public health and ensure that front-line essential workers were earning fair and equitable compensation.

In response to the law, Kroger Inc closed two stores in Long Beach that it said had been underperforming.

Several other West Coast cities adopted hazard-pay laws for various workers amid the pandemic, including Seattle, Burien, Washington, and Montebello, Culver City, West Hollywood and San Leandro in California. Trade groups have challenged all of those measures, and so far have not been successful.

The CGA in its January lawsuit against Long Beach said the city's ordinance interfered with collective bargaining between grocers and unions and was preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. And by applying the requirement only to larger grocery stores, the city had violated the Equal Protection Clauses of the U.S. and California constitutions.

But Wright on Monday agreed with the city and the UFCW that the requirement is merely a labor standard that does not "regulate the mechanics" of collective bargaining, such as a minimum wage law, and thus was not preempted.

And the ordinance did not violate grocers' constitutional rights because the city had a legitimate reason to adopt it, Wright said.

"The Ordinance not only benefits grocery workers but also benefits the public, enabling society to continue relying on their essential services," the judge wrote.

The case is California Grocers Association v. City of Long Beach, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-00524.

For the CGA: William Tarantino of Morrison & Foerster

For the city: Christopher Pisano of Best Best & Krieger

For the UFCW: Paul More of McCracken Stemerman & Holsberry

