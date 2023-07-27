Judge urges settlement ahead of US judiciary sexual harassment trial

Summary Judge William Young encourages mediation ahead of Sept. 5 trial

Caryn Strickland suing over judiciary's handling of sexual harassment complaint

July 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday urged the U.S. judiciary and a former North Carolina public defender to avoid a September trial by settling a closely-watched lawsuit accusing court officials of being indifferent to her complaints of sexual harassment.

U.S. District Judge William Young during a hearing held by Zoom encouraged Caryn Strickland and lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice to explore a settlement and recommended a potential mediator who could help facilitate any talks.

But the Boston-based judge warned the parties that absent a deal, he was ready to preside over the non-jury trial starting Sept. 5 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was eager to hear testimony and evidence in it.

"I of course institutionally hope that you settle," Young said. "But if you don't, I'm sure I will enjoy the trial."

The 2020 lawsuit is headed to trial after a federal appeals court last year revived Strickland's claims that she was sexually harassed by a superior and stonewalled in her efforts to have the judiciary address her complaint.

Strickland worked for the Federal Public Defender's Office in the Western District of North Carolina. Federal public defenders' offices are part of the judiciary.

She testified before Congress last year alongside other women who experienced or witnessed harassment and discrimination while working in the federal judiciary, whose workforce lacks protections under Title VII against workplace sexual harassment.

The defense counters that the Federal Public Defender's Office and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals took prompt and effective action to address her complaint but that her sexual harassment allegation was untrue.

Pressed by Young during Thursday's hearing on whether the parties had explored a settlement, Strickland said they had "talked on this unsuccessfully."

"But we are very interested, as always, in talking about settlement," she said. "And we think the matter could be referred for a judicial settlement conference or mediation. And we'd be happy to do that."

Danielle Young, a lawyer with the Justice Department who is unrelated to the judge, said the government too was open to more talks. During prior talks several months ago, "the parties were way too far apart for us to reach a resolution," she said.

The judge, who was assigned the case due to conflicts in the local court system, said if the parties wanted to pursue talks, he could recommend a "superb" mediator within his Boston court, U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler, and delay the trial.

"Certainly, I would be willing to ask her if she'd like to mediate this case," the judge said. "But that would pretty much obviate a trial in early September."

The case is Strickland v. United States, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1346.

For Strickland: Cooper Strickland

For the government: Madeline McMahon and Danielle Young of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Chief U.S. appeals court judge to be questioned in harassment case

U.S. judiciary can be sued over handling of sex harassment complaint - court

Ex-judiciary employees describe harassment, discrimination to U.S. House panel

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









