Judge weighs abortion-drug maker's challenge to Mississippi law

A pill used to terminate early pregnancies, is displayed in a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. May 12, 2022. REUTERS/George Frey

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Mississippi on Wednesday urged a federal judge to toss drugmaker GenBioPro Inc's legal challenge to a state law that effectively bans the use of telemedicine for abortion.

GenBioPro is challenging a Mississippi law requiring patients to see a doctor in person, rather than through telemedicine, in order to obtain mifepristone, also known as RU-486, one of two drugs used in medication abortion.

Nevada-based GenBioPro, which makes the only generic version of mifepristone, argues that U.S. Food and Drug Administration safety rules for mifepristone, which allow for telemedicine, should preempt the state law.

Twenty-six other states have similar laws restricting telemedicine abortion, which accounts for more than half of abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy group.

A draft opinion leaked last month indicates that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade establishing broad abortion rights, when it rules on a separate challenge to a broad Mississippi law banning abortion in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Ken Parsigian of Latham & Watkins, a lawyer for GenBioPro, said at Wednesday's hearing that the Supreme Court's ruling should have "absolutely no effect" on the company's case.

"This case is about an FDA-approved drug," he said. "It's not about Roe v. Wade."

Assistant Attorney General Doug Miracle, representing Mississippi, countered that GenBioPro's case challenged the state's "inherent police power" to regulate abortion.

Much of the hearing focused on whether GenBioPro had made a case that it had actually been harmed.

Parsigian said the company was losing potential sales in the state. He pointed to reports that women in Mississippi were increasingly ordering the drug illegally online, suggesting unmet demand, and said a local Planned Parenthood affiliate had told GenBioPro that it would buy its mifepristone if not for the law.

Miracle dismissed the claim of lost sales as "speculative," noting that brand-name mifepristone, Danco Laboratories LLC's Mifeprex, was already available through in-person appointments at Mississippi's sole abortion clinic.

U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate in Jackson, Mississippi did not rule at the hearing. He said he was still considering whether to wait until after the Supreme Court rules in the other Mississippi case.

The case is GenBioPro Inc v. Dobbs, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Mississippi, No. 3:20-cv-00652.

For GenBioPro: Ken Parsigian of Latham & Watkins

For Mississippi: Assistant Attorney General Doug Miracle

