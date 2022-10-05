Judge's Yale clerk-hiring boycott 'regrettable,' conservative colleague says

Summary 5th Circuit Judge Jerry Smith calls Judge James Ho's Yale boycott "regrettable"

Smith says he hopes to receive "even more Yale applications" for clerkships















(Reuters) - A Republican-appointed federal appeals court judge is calling a decision by a fellow conservative jurist on his court to boycott the hiring of law clerks from Yale Law School "regrettable" and is encouraging students to apply to him instead.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry Smith's statement came after a colleague on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho, last week urged other judges to boycott hiring clerks from Yale, which he said was plagued by "cancel culture."

Ho, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, made his appeal in a speech delivered at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky on Sept. 29.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He cited incidents in which students had disrupted conservative speakers at Yale, where "cancellations and disruptions seem to occur with special frequency."

But in a Tuesday posting to OSCAR, the online system used by law students to apply for federal clerkships, Smith, an appointee of former Republican President Ronald Reagan and a Yale graduate, called Ho's decision "regrettable," without referring to him by name.

"I regularly (and recently) have had Yale clerks who, consistently, are extremely talented and performed spectacularly in upholding the rule of law and supporting toleration for diverse viewpoints," Smith wrote.

The judge added: "Instead of boycotting, I hope to receive even more Yale applications from qualified men and women, not only this year but in future years." He said his four clerkships for 2025-2026 would be open to students from Yale and elsewhere.

Ho declined to comment. But another member of the 5th Circuit, U.S. Circuit Judge Edith Jones, said in an email on Wednesday that while she had no policy regarding Yale applicants, she shared Ho's concerns.

"I’m particularly concerned that if law school faculty represent one single viewpoint, and actively shut down disagreement, students' education suffers," said Jones, a Reagan appointee.

Yale had no comment.

Among the events Ho cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, the now-president of the religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a talk, which police attended.

Waggoner previously had defended a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, who died on Sunday, had called on judges to think twice about bringing on Yale students who disrupted it after that event in March.

Yale Law Dean Heather Gerken has called the behavior of some students at that event "unacceptable."

(NOTE: This story has been updated with comments from U.S. Circuit Judge Edith Jones.)

Read more:

Trump-appointed judge boycotts Yale for law clerks over 'cancel culture'

Yale Law dean rebukes 'rude and insulting' students who protested speaker

Conservative judge urges U.S. judiciary to not hire Yale protesters as clerks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.