Judicial security measure included in U.S. House-passed defense policy bill

(Reuters) - Tucked into the 4,000-plus page annual defense policy bill that cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday is a long-stalled bill to bolster federal judges' security and privacy by shielding their personal information online.

Following lobbying from the judiciary, lawmakers attached the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, named for the deceased son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, to the National Defense Authorization Act, which the Democratic-led House passed 350-80.

The House included the judicial security measure despite increasing opposition from journalists and judicial reform activists who say it unconstitutionally censors the publication of information about judges.

The must-pass bill now heads to the Senate, which is expected to send the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Anderl, 20, was fatally shot at Salas' home by a disgruntled lawyer posing as a deliveryman in an attack in July 2020 that also injured the New Jersey federal judge's husband.

The attack highlighted the growing number of threats judges face. The U.S. Marshals Service said judges were subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021, up from 926 in 2015.

The measure would make it illegal for data brokers to knowingly sell, license or purchase addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers and other personally identifiable information of judges or their immediate family.

The bill allows judges to redact personal information displayed on government websites and prevent people and businesses from publishing such information online if they have made a written request not to do so.

The latest version of the bill also says social media platforms retain immunity from liability under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act for anything published by their users so long as they remove material identified in takedown notices.

The bill exempts journalists using the information for news or editorial purposes. But critics say the exemptions are inadequate to avoid the censoring of truthful speech about judges in violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Thomas Berry at the Cato Institute on Twitter said if it becomes law, "simply tweeting a factual statement like 'Justice Barrett's husband works for SouthBank Legal' would put me at risk of receiving a mandatory takedown notice."

Brian Fallon, the executive director of the progressive judicial group Demand Justice, in a statement said the "overly broad language could have the unintended consequence of further shielding Supreme Court justices from legitimate scrutiny."

But Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who backed the measure, in a statement said, "in no way does it impede critical efforts to uncover ethical conflicts for the spouses of federal judges, including necessary reporting by the press."

