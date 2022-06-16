Judiciary gets more money for security but less than requested in new budget

Summary U.S. House appropriations panel advances bill with $8.6 billion in judiciary funding

Draft bill contains $35 million less for court security than judiciary wanted

(Reuters) - The federal judiciary would receive nearly $751 million for court security for 2023 under a bill approved by a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday, a 6.5% increase from this year but less than the 11.5% boost the judiciary sought.

The U.S. House Financial Service and General Government Subcommittee on a voice vote advanced a funding bill that contains $8.6 billion in discretionary appropriations for the 2023 fiscal year, up by $587 million.

The bill, which now goes to the full House Appropriations Committee for consideration during a June 24 hearing, adopts many of the judiciary's funding requests and boosts security spending amid a rise in threats to federal judges.

The $750.6 million for security, though, falls short of the $785.6 million in proposed spending contained in the March budget request prepared by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the judiciary's administrative arm.

The gap related to $35 million sought to harden courthouse exteriors from hostile attacks. The judiciary had made that request after unsuccessfully seeking $112.5 million for those purposes after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

Other security priorities are being funded, though, and Democratic Representative Mike Quigley, the subcommittee's chairman, noted it includes a 27% increase to assist the U.S. Supreme Court's own security needs.

David Sellers, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office, said the judiciary was grateful for the subcommittee's support and hoped to sustain it as the budget process plays out.

The U.S. Marshals Service said judges were subject to 4,511 threats and inappropriate communications in 2021.

Congress earlier this week approved legislation bolstering Supreme Court security amid protests outside of several justices' homes ahead of an anticipated ruling curtailing abortion rights.

A California man carrying a handgun, ammunition, a crow bar and pepper spray was arrested outside the Maryland home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh on June 8 and was indicted on Wednesday for attempted assassination of a justice.

The bill, if approved by Congress, would also renew funding for a program aimed at identifying and pursuing the voluntary removal of judges' personal information from the internet.

A separate bill is pending that would strengthen efforts to shield judges' personal information online, but quick passage has been blocked in the Senate by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who says it should also cover members of Congress.

That legislation, the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act, was named for the deceased son of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, who was killed in an attack at the New Jersey judge's home in July 2020 by a disgruntled lawyer.

