Judiciary plans new financial disclosure system to identify conflicts

(Reuters) - The chair of the federal judiciary's ethics committee on Tuesday acknowledged it has, at times, taken "too long" to release judges' financial disclosures reports to the public and said a new electronic system for processing them was in the works.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Elrod in written testimony for a Tuesday hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives' panel gave no timetable for any new system, saying the judiciary was moving "slowly and cautiously" to make improvements.

The House Judiciary subcommittee's hearing was prompted by a Wall Street Journal report that 131 federal judges failed to recuse themselves from 685 cases from 2010 to 2018 involving companies in which they or their family members owned stock.

At Tuesday's hearing, Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia, the Democratic chair of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, called the report "disturbing" and said it showed reforms were needed.

Representative Darrell Issa of California, the ranking Republican on the subcommittee, agreed, saying the failures marked a rare instance where both parties agreed Congress must act as the judiciary had not, to "the peril of its legitimacy."

Both representatives are part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House and Senate that on Monday introduced legislation that would require judges to report stock trades over $1,000 within 45 days and force the judiciary to post financial disclosures online.

Judges' disclosures are filed annually by May of the following year, but requests for copies of the disclosure forms can take months to fulfill. Requests for disclosure reports are sent to judges themselves to decide if anything needs redacted.

"We acknowledge that in some cases the release of reports takes too long," Elrod, who chairs the U.S. Judicial Conference's Committee on Codes of Conduct, said in her written testimony.

She said the judiciary released more than 13,000 reports in 2020. But she called financial disclosure reports "essential" to maintaining public confidence and said efforts were being made to made "to be more responsive to the public."

Renee Knake Jefferson, a professor at the University of Houston Law Center, testified that the newspaper's report demonstrated the "federal judiciary's recusal system for financial interests is broken."

She noted the report was not the first to document the recusal failures. She pointed to a 2000 study in the North Carolina Law Review that found more than 200 instances of judges participating in cases from 2009 to 2012 despite owning stock in the companies involved.

Jefferson said the lack of any consequence for recusal violations meant the rule was "easily ignored," and she recommended a publicly available list of judges who fail to recuse be created as a deterrent against noncompliance.

Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette, the government affairs manager for the Project On Government Oversight, argued for stricter disclosure laws, for financial disclosures to be posted online, and for judges to explain why they recused themselves from cases.

"Recusals are where the rubber meets the road in terms of ensuring the most essential characteristic of the judicial process broadly and of judges specifically: impartiality," he said.

