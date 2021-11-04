Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.
Skip to main content

Juror dismissed in Rittenhouse trial for joke about Jacob Blake shooting

1 minute read

Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse dismissed a juror on Thursday because he told a joke about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man whose shooting by a police officer had sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the heart of the trial.

"The public needs to be confident that this is a fair trial," Kenosha County Circuit Judge BruceSchroeder told the juror, a white man who declined to repeat the joke he told to a sheriff's deputy outside the courtroom earlier in the week.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Kenosha, Wisconsin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
Small law firms face numerous challenges, but maintain a positive outlook, says new report
Diversity
How to create more diverse law schools in 2021
Bankruptcy
Trustee wants N.Y. lawyer jailed for not cooperating in firm bankruptcy
Industry Insight
Big-city service, small-city costs: An innovative approach to building a midsize law firm