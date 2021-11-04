Juror dismissed in Rittenhouse trial for joke about Jacob Blake shooting

Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The judge in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse dismissed a juror on Thursday because he told a joke about the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man whose shooting by a police officer had sparked protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the heart of the trial.

"The public needs to be confident that this is a fair trial," Kenosha County Circuit Judge BruceSchroeder told the juror, a white man who declined to repeat the joke he told to a sheriff's deputy outside the courtroom earlier in the week.