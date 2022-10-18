Jury convicts fired K&L Gates law firm partner in U.S. cyberstalking trial

Companies

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Manhattan on Monday convicted Willie Dennis, a former partner at U.S. law firm K&L Gates, of cyberstalking his ex-colleagues at the firm.

Prosecutors said Dennis, 60, sent thousands of harassing, threatening and intimidating emails and text messages as part of a cyberstalking campaign that began in 2018.

Dennis' threats led one person at the firm to abandon New York for another state, while another upgraded their home security system and changed parking locations out of fear for their safety, prosecutors said.

The jury convicted Dennis on three counts of cyberstalking following a five-day trial, the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said.

Dennis, who represented himself at trial, did not respond to a request for comment. He told Reuters last week that the emails at issue "only have meaning in the context they were sent."

"Today, a unanimous jury has made sure that Dennis is accountable for his years-long harassment of his former law partners," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

K&L Gates declined to comment on the verdict through a spokesperson. The firm fired Dennis in May 2019.

Dennis, who is Black, sued K&L Gates for racial discrimination and retaliation in November 2020 in Manhattan federal court. He claimed he was wrongly fired for raising concerns about alleged race and gender bias at the firm.

K&L Gates has denied Dennis' allegations in both public statements and in court. His discrimination lawsuit was paused pending the outcome of arbitration proceedings between him and the firm.

K&L Gates told U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil last month that the arbitration had been paused for the criminal trial.

The case is USA v. Dennis, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cr-00623.

For Willie Dennis: Willie Dennis

For USA: Sarah Kushner, Kimberly Ravener, Marguerite Colson and Stephanie Simon of the U.S. Attorney's Office

