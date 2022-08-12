Jury convicts former Platinum Partners hedge fund manager of fraud

Cameras are set up outside The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.,October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary Daniel Small convicted on two counts, acquitted on third

Prosecutors accused Small of helping rig a bondholder vote

But judge sees issues with the verdict

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Brooklyn found former Platinum Partners portfolio manager Daniel Small, 53, guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy on Friday, marking the fourth conviction of a former executive at the hedge fund that once managed more than $1.7 billion in assets.

Small was acquitted of a third charge, conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said in court on Friday that he sees issues with the verdict and is considering Small's motion that the evidence was insufficient to support a conviction.

Small's attorney Seth Levine said the defense appreciates the partial acquittal.

"We look forward to addressing the remaining serious defects in the case and achieving full justice for Dan," he said.

Cogan will address Small's motion for acquittal in the fall after prosecutors respond. If he grants it, the prosecutors can file an appeal to restore the conviction. Cogan granted similar motions by other defendants in the case and had his rulings reversed.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement that the verdict demonstrates his office’s "dedication to prosecuting those who refuse to play by the rules and defraud others" and that it would do so "no matter the obstacles."

At trial, which began on Aug. 1, prosecutors said Small schemed with other executives at the now-defunct New York hedge fund to defraud bondholders of Black Elk Energy Operations LLC, a Platinum-controlled oil exploration company, by diverting $70 million from asset sales to Platinum ahead of Black Elk’s 2015 bankruptcy.

Small was charged alongside others in 2016. Prosecutors allege they concealed that Platinum affiliates were improperly allowed to vote to use funds from the asset sale to pay other investors, including Platinum insiders.

Levine argued at trial that the line between affiliates and "friendly" bondholders who would vote with Platinum was not clear, even to attorneys who advised on the vote. Prosecutors called the argument an attempt to shift blame.

Small is the final defendant in what prosecutors in 2016 called a $1 billion fraud case.

Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht and co-chief investment officer David Levy were convicted of the same scheme to defraud bondholders in July 2019 but were acquitted of a broader scheme to overvalue assets in Platinum's flagship Value Arbitrage Fund.

They are scheduled to be sentenced in November.

In a separate case, Platinum Partners co-founder Murray Huberfeld was sentenced to seven months in prison for his role in a bribery scheme involving the once-powerful head of New York City's correction officers' union.

The case is United States v. Nordlicht, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 16-cr-00640.

For the government: Nicholas Axelrod, Lauren Elbert, David Pitluck of United States Attorney's​ Office for the Eastern District of New York

For Small: Seth Levine, Alison Bonelli, Paul Murphy of Levine Lee

