Jury convicts 'lottery lawyer' on wire fraud, money laundering charges

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday convicted a New York attorney accused of defrauding his lottery-winning clients out of $107 million.

Self-styled "lottery lawyer" Jason Kurland was convicted on five counts of wire fraud, honest services wire fraud and money laundering, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Tuesday afternoon.

Kurland's attorneys, Telemachus Kasulis and Dennis Dillon of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kurland used his position as a lawyer "to steer his clients to invest millions of dollars in companies that he secretly owned and took illegal kickbacks based on his clients’ investments without their knowledge," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, whose office has prosecuted the case since last July, said in a statement.

Kurland pleaded not guilty to all counts. He argued at trial that he was deceived by other defendants in the government's case about the investments.

Kurland, a former partner at Northeast regional law firm Rivkin Radler, built a law practice focused on representing lottery winners. Prosecutors said Kurland's clients have won an estimated $3 billion combined.

The case is United States v. Chierchio, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 1:20-cr-00306

For Jason Kurland: Telemachus Kasulis and Dennis Dillon of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello

For the government: Olga Zverovich, Daniella Kudla and Louis Pellegrino of the U.S. Attorney's Office

