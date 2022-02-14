Jury resumes deliberations in Sarah Palin case against New York Times

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, arrives for her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Companies New York Times Co The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday resumed deliberations in a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times by Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, in a case seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media.

Palin is suing the newspaper and its former editorial page editor James Bennet, arguing that a 2017 editorial incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting six years earlier that wounded Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Jurors deliberated for about 2-1/4 hours on Friday without reaching a verdict. The trial before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan federal court is in its eighth day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

After deliberations resumed on Monday, a lawyer for the Times expressed concern to Rakoff that the conservative activist group Project Veritas had uploaded video depositions of two witnesses who testified at the trial.

Rakoff said the online posting would be a problem only if jurors disobeyed his order not to look at such material.

It is rare for a major media outlet to defend its editorial practices in court, as the Times had to do in this case.

Palin had said that if she lost at trial, her appeal might challenge New York Times v. Sullivan, the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing the "actual malice" standard for public figures to prove defamation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jody Godoy and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Noeleen Walder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.