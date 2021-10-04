Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Justices pass on litigation funder's challenge to CFPB authority

By
2 minute read

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • Agency sued RD Legal over its litigation funding practices
  • Company argued CFPB can't pursue case after Seila ruling

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case challenging the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's authority to pursue enforcement actions brought before the court held that the agency's structure was unconstitutional.

In a summary order, the court declined RD Legal Funding LLC's petition.

The agency and New York's attorney general sued RD Legal Funding in 2017, saying its arrangements to front cash to participants in the 9/11 victim compensation fund and NFL concussion settlements were deceptive and violated a state interest-rate cap.

The CFPB's authority to bring that case and others came into question last year when the Supreme Court ruled in Seila Law LLC v. CFPB that the protection Congress afforded the CFPB director, who could only be fired for cause, was unconstitutional.

However, the court left open the possibility that a fireable director could review and ratify prior actions.

Since then, questions over the legality of ratification have held up older CFPB cases. By declining to hear the RD Legal Funding case, the Supreme Court left judges to sort them out.

Aside from challenging the CFPB's authority, RD Legal Funding has argued its funding arrangements were not loans governed by consumer finance statutes but rather sales of legal receivables.

A spokesperson for the CFPB declined to comment on the case. An attorney for the company did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

The case is RD Legal Funding LLC v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 20-1758.

For RD Legal Funding: Anne Voigts of King & Spalding

For the CFPB: Kevin Friedl

Jody Godoy reports on banking and securities law. Reach her at jody.godoy@thomsonreuters.com

