Justices skeptical of bankruptcy protection for 'unwitting' beneficiaries of fraud















(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed skeptical of whether bankruptcy can be used to wipe out debts incurred through fraud even in cases in which an individual declaring bankruptcy was not the one who committed the fraud.

California resident Kate Bartenwerfer asked the high court to overturn a ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said she could not use bankruptcy to escape liability stemming from fraudulent omissions her husband made in selling a house regardless of whether she knew about it.

Bartenwerfer's attorney Sarah Harris told the justices at oral arguments that the entire point of bankruptcy law is to give honest debtors like Bartenwerfer the ability to clear debts and have a "fresh start."

If Bartenwerfer is unable to discharge liability for her husband's misstatements, then other innocent debtors could also face a lifetime of debt due to others' fraudulent conduct, Harris said.

"That financial death sentence would fall mostly on unsophisticated spouses," Harris said. "Dishonest debtors cannot escape their creditors, but the court does not consign unwitting debtors to the same fate."

The attorney for Kieran Buckley, who sued the Bartenwerfers for selling him a house while withholding information about major defects, said that his client should not be left without recourse due to Bartenwerfer's bankruptcy.

What Bartenwerfer is asking for "would cut off a practical remedy that is critical for victims of fraud in many cases," Zachary Tripp said. Victims need to be able "follow the money" and collect from people who benefited from but did not directly commit fraud, Tripp said.

Bartenwerfer's position is contradicted by the plain text of bankruptcy law, which prevents the discharge of "any debt" arising from fraud, not just the debtor's own fraudulent conduct, Tripp said.

"This case should be easy," he said.

The justices appeared unconvinced that Congress intended bankruptcy law to protect debtors like Bartenwerfer.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Elena Kagan appeared to agree with Tripp that the fraud exemption focuses on whether the debt is "obtained by fraud", and not whether the debtor committed fraud.

"The text, it seems to me, cuts against you," Kagan told Harris.

Chief Justice Roberts said Harris' argument could lead to cases where a bankrupt debtor could escape from debts even if he or she "knew about fraud and didn't do anything about it." Harris said that was unlikely, because a person in that situation would likely be found directly liable for fraud.

"It's just not the case that people are getting off scot-free for essentially acquiescing to or encouraging fraud," Harris said.

Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared most open to Bartenwerfer's argument, saying that there are good reasons for giving innocent debtors a fresh start. But there is an equally rational policy reason for protecting victims of fraud, even in cases where they are forced to collect from bankrupt individuals.

"The two policy judgments seem to me to be tugging at each other a little bit."

The case is Bartenwerfer v. Buckley, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-908.

For Bartenwerfer: Sarah Harris and Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly; and Iain Macdonald and Reno Fernandez of Macdonald Fernandez

For Buckley: Zachary Tripp of Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Janet Marie Brayer of Law Offices of Janet Brayer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.