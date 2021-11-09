Kaleo settles U.S. probe over pricy overdose treatment for $12.7 million

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Related documents Settlement View

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Kaleo Inc will pay $12.7 million to resolve allegations it turned a blind eye to fraudulent practices at pharmacies that dispensed a pricy anti-overdose drug it sold, and provided kickbacks to doctors who prescribed it.

The settlement announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday comes four years after Kaleo first faced public scrutiny for hiking the price of its overdose treatment Evzio by 550% in the midst of the U.S. opioid abuse epidemic.

The settlement resolves allegations raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Boston federal court in 2018 accusing Richmond, Virginia-based Kaleo of causing false claims to be submitted for payment to government healthcare programs.

The lawsuit was filed under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue companies on the government's behalf to recover taxpayer money paid out based on fraud. The Justice Department may intervene in such cases.

Kaleo, represented by Jonathan Phillips of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, in a statement noted the company did not admit to any wrongdoing and said the claims related to a product it no longer manufacturers or supplies.

Evzio contains the overdose-reversing drug naloxone. It became a subject of the public debate over the rising costs of prescription medications in 2017 after the company raised the price of a twin-pack to $4,500 from $690 in 2014.

The Justice Department said that because of Evzio's cost, insurers frequently required doctors to submit prior authorization requests before they would approve coverage for the treatment.

The Justice Department said that from March 2017 to April 2020, Kaleo encouraged doctors prescribing Evzio to send prescriptions to certain pharmacies it knew, or deliberately ignored, were engaged in misconduct in dispensing the drug.

Those pharmacies, in turn, submitted false and misleading prior authorization requests to government healthcare programs like Medicare and Tricare and dispensed Evzio without attempting to collect co-pays from patients.

Kaleo's sales representatives also provided kickbacks to doctors in the form of food deliveries to their offices and holiday gifts.

For pursuing the case, the whistleblower, Rebecca Socol, a former Kaleo sales representative, will receive 20% of the settlement, or $2.54 million. Her lawyer, Robert Nicholson of Nicholson & Eastin, in a statement thanked investigators for their work on the case.

The case is United States v. Kaleo Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 18-cv-10050.

For the United States: David Derusha and Abraham George of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts; and Sarah Arni of the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Division.

For Kaleo: Jonathan Phillips of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For Socol: Robert Nicholson of Nicholson & Eastin

Read more:

Senators question Kaleo' $4,500 tag on opioid overdose treatment