Kamala Harris advisor joins Jenner & Block law firm in D.C.

(Reuters) - Josh Hsu, a former lawyer for Vice President Kamala Harris at both the White House and the U.S. Senate, will join the law firm Jenner & Block in March, the firm said Thursday.

Hsu will be a partner at the Chicago-based firm's Washington, D.C., office, working in its government controversies and public policy litigation practice. He left the White House in November after two years there.

Hsu told Reuters that he decided to join Jenner due to the strength of its government controversies practice, which helps clients facing scrutiny from government officials and the media.

At the White House, Hsu was Harris' chief legal advisor, requiring him to work on a broad range of issues. His areas of focus included reproductive rights, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court in June reversed national legal access to abortion, as well as voting rights.

Hsu earlier worked on the Biden-Harris transition team as an advisor on judicial nominations. He was previously counsel to former senator Patrick Leahy, former chair of the Senate Judiciary Counsel.

He joined Harris' Senate office in 2017, first working as her general counsel and then as her deputy chief of staff. He was also national policy director on Harris' 2020 presidential campaign.

Hsu pointed to his experience working for Harris, a former California senator, for familiarizing him with the oversight issues that tech companies are facing. He said his work responding to the Supreme Court's abortion decision has also prepared him to work with Jenner's existing team advising clients on the fallout from the ruling.

"I think that my experience and perspective can maybe help supplement and complement this already strong team on advising companies on the various legal exposures that they face," he said.

Hsu is the latest addition to the practice at Jenner. Michelle Kallen, formerly with the U.S. House general counsel's office, joined in September. Marcus Childress, a former investigator for the congressional committee that investigated the storming of the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters, was hired in November.

Emily Loeb, co-chair of Jenner's government controversies group, called Hsu "a perfect complement" for the practice. She said the team has sought out lawyers who can juggle overlapping investigations from federal and state authorities and come up "with holistic plans to address those problems."











