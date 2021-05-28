Kentucky can enforce price-gouging laws against Amazon sellers - 6th Circuit

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Kentucky can seek to enforce its price-gouging laws against Amazon.com sellers it accused of seeking to profit illegally from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a federal appeals court has ruled, lifting an injunction won by a group of online merchants.

A unanimous 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's enforcement action against the sellers did not run afoul of the U.S. Constitution's so-called Dormant Commerce Clause, which generally bars states from regulating interstate commerce. The decision was a setback for the Online Merchants Guild, an e-retail industry group that had sought to block Cameron's price-gouging investigation.

"(Kentucky's) price-gouging laws exist to protect Kentuckians from bad actors, especially during times of emergency, and we're proud that we successfully defended these laws in court," Cameron said in a statement. "During the height of the pandemic, we saw markups of up to nearly 2,000% from online third-party sellers for products such as masks and hand sanitizer, and it's important that we have the legal tools necessary to ensure Kentucky's price gouging laws are followed.”

The Guild and its attorney Aaron Block of The Block Firm did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case stems from an investigative demand served by Cameron's office on Jones & Panda LLC, an online retailer and Guild member, in connection with a probe of whether prices charged for hand sanitizer and respirators sold on Amazon.com violated Kentucky's price gouging laws last spring.

Like many online retailers, Jones & Panda sells products through Amazon Marketplace, which allows third parties to list items for sale on Amazon's website.

The Guild filed a lawsuit against Cameron's office, seeking an injunction blocking the probe. It argued that, even though Cameron was seeking to enforce the laws only against Kentucky companies selling to Kentucky consumers, doing so would violate the Dormant Commerce Clause by interfering with interstate commerce.

That was because Amazon does not allow merchants to set prices for different states, or to limit sales to certain states, the Guild argued, meaning that a limit on prices in Kentucky was in effect a limit on prices anywhere.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove agreed, granting a preliminary injunction, and Cameron appealed.

Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote Thursday that there was no Dormant Commerce Clause problem because the practical nationwide price limit was not "the direct or inevitable result" of Kentucky's laws.

Instead, she said, it was the result of Amazon's decisions about how to structure its marketplace, not allowing state-by-state prices or restrictions, which was outside of Kentucky's control.

"Entities doing business in multiple states must comply with those states' valid consumer protection laws - this is nothing new, and nothing that the extraterritoriality doctrine frowns upon," she wrote.

Moore was joined by Circuit Judges Alice Batchelder and John Bush.

The case is Online Merchants Guild v. Cameron, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5723.

For the Guild: Aaron Block of The Block Firm

For Kentucky: Matthew Kuhn of the Office of the Attorney General