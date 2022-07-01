Kentucky judicial vacancy opens door for potential Biden-McConnell deal

U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell speaks at an event at the University of Kentucky on Feb. 22, 2017. University of Kentucky/Handout via REUTERS

July 1 (Reuters) - A Kentucky federal judge plans to step down from active service, creating a vacancy top Democrats in the state say President Joe Biden plans to fill over their objections with a lawyer opposed to abortion backed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The judiciary on Friday disclosed that U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell in Lexington plans to take senior status, which would open a seat Biden could fill by nominating Chad Meredith, a Republican former state solicitor general.

Democratic Representative John Yarmuth and Governor Andy Beshear, a Democrat, had earlier said they had been informed of Biden's plans to nominate Meredith, who Yarmuth called an "extremist," to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

At the time of the first report on the potential nomination by the Louisville Courier-Journal on Wednesday, though, no open seats were publicly known to exist in the Eastern District, whose six active judges were all appointed by Republican presidents.

The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts on Friday revealed that Caldwell, a former chief judge of the court who was appointed by former President George W. Bush in 2001, had given notice of her plans to take senior status on June 22.

Caldwell, who is 66, and Meredith did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, nor did the White House, nor representatives for McConnell, Yarmuth and Beshear.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for judges over the age of 65 who have completed at least 15 years on the federal bench. Presidents may name new full-time judges to fill those judges' seats.

Meredith has previously defended abortion restrictions, making him an unusual choice for Biden, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed women nationwide the right to abortions.

Liberal groups like the American Constitution Society and Demand Justice have expressed outrage about the potential nomination, which Yarmuth says was likely "part of some larger deal on judicial nominations" between Biden and McConnell.

What such a deal would like is unclear, but with Democrats facing the prospect of losing control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, legal experts say a deal could help Biden ensure McConnell does not hold up his future nominees.

Biden has nominated 104 circuit and district court judges. Demand Justice estimates that at the current rate of nominations and confirmations, more than 60 vacancies will remain unfilled by the end the current Congress.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston

