Ketanji Brown Jackson headed to U.S. Senate confirmation to Supreme Court this week
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he will schedule a final vote later this week on President Joe Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, said he will "set in motion a process that will set up a final confirmation vote by the end of this week."
Reporting by Richard Cowan
