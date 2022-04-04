Ketanji Brown Jackson headed to U.S. Senate confirmation to Supreme Court this week

U.S. Supreme Court nominee and federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said he will schedule a final vote later this week on President Joe Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, said he will "set in motion a process that will set up a final confirmation vote by the end of this week."

Reporting by Richard Cowan

