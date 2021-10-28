Key dates in Epstein associate Maxwell criminal sex crimes case

REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jury selection is expected to begin on Nov. 4 in the sex crimes trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged by U.S. prosecutors with helping recruit and groom underage girls for her longtime associate, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse.

Below is a timeline of significant events leading up to her trial.

August 2019

Epstein, a former math teacher-turned high-flying investor, is found hanged in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Medical examiners later rule his death a suicide. Epstein in 2003 was quoted calling Maxwell, his former girlfriend and longtime associate, his "best friend."

July 2020

Maxwell is arrested by the FBI in Bradford, New Hampshire, where she had been lying low for more than six months. Manhattan federal prosecutors charge her with four criminal counts of procuring and transporting three minor victims for illegal sex acts, and two perjury counts.

Maxwell pleads not guilty to all six counts a week after her July 2 arrest, saying in a filing she "vigorously denies the charges" and intends to fight them. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denies Maxwell's bid for bail, arguing she posed a flight risk. Several subsequent bail requests will be similarly denied.

October 2020

A 2016 deposition Maxwell gave in a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit filed against her by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre is made public. In the deposition, Maxwell forcefully denied seeing Epstein have sex with underage girls or helping him arrange illicit sexual encounters.

Her lawyers had opposed the release of the deposition, arguing the publicity could taint the pool of potential jurors for her criminal case, but an appeals court rules the public's right to see the material outweighed Maxwell's concerns.

February 2021

Maxwell's lawyers say in a court filing that the United States is only prosecuting her because Epstein is dead and they want to hold someone else accountable, part of an unsuccesful effort to get the case dismissed or have prosecutors narrow the charges.

March 2021

Prosecutors expand their case against Maxwell, filing a new indictment that charges her with two counts of sex trafficking that took place between 2001 and 2004 involving a fourth victim. Maxwell allegedly recruited the victim in 2001, when she was 14 years old, to engage in sex acts with Epstein.

April 2021

Maxwell pleads not guilty to the new charges. A U.S. appeals court rejects her latest request for bail, after her lawyers said jail guards were keeping her awake at night to prevent her from committing suicide like Epstein.

June 2021

Maxwell's lawyers write that their client is being subjected to unnaceptable treatment in jail, including exposure to raw sewage, water deprivation, and "hyper-surveillance." Maxwell previously said guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn regularly shined flashlights into her cell at night. read more

August 2021

Nathan rejected Maxwell's bid to dismiss her indictment on the grounds that she had been immunized under Epstein's 2007 nonprosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida. Maxwell argued the dismissal was justified due to a Pennsylvania court's overturning of entertainer Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction due to a similar agreement. read more