King & Spalding hires senior CFIUS official in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - King & Spalding said Tuesday it has hired U.S. Department of Treasury senior official J. Philip Ludvigson as an international trade partner in Washington, D.C.

Ludvigson comes from the Treasury Department's Office of Investment Security, which chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), King & Spalding said.

He served in the office both as acting deputy assistant secretary and director for monitoring and enforcement, according to the 1,200-lawyer firm.

CFIUS is a U.S. government panel that reviews foreign investments for potential national security risks.

An annual Treasury Department report released earlier this month showed Chinese investors roughly doubled the number of applications they filed in 2021 seeking U.S. regulatory clearance for proposed deals.

Ludvigson previously served as acting director of foreign investment risk management at the Department of Homeland Security, King & Spalding said.

At the firm, he will be on the international trade team, which is part of its government matters practice.

The Atlanta-founded law firm's other recent hires have included prominent trial lawyer Randy Mastro and banking litigator Matthew Biben, who both joined from rival Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

