Kremlin says death penalty for captured U.S. citizens cannot be ruled out
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine were subject to court decisions and did not rule out that they could face the death penalty.
"We can't rule anything out, because these are court decisions. We don't comment on them and have no right to interfere," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He said the Kremlin did not know where the men were now, after their families said they had not returned from a mission around the Kharkiv region.
On Monday, the Kremlin said that the two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva Conventions and should face consequences for their actions. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.