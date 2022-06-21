Kremlin says death penalty for captured U.S. citizens cannot be ruled out

An activist holds up both American flag and Ukrainian flag as Ukrainians and supporters of Ukraine demonstrate against a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia during a protest in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Shuran Huang

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, June 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine were subject to court decisions and did not rule out that they could face the death penalty.

"We can't rule anything out, because these are court decisions. We don't comment on them and have no right to interfere," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the Kremlin did not know where the men were now, after their families said they had not returned from a mission around the Kharkiv region.

On Monday, the Kremlin said that the two Americans detained in Ukraine were mercenaries not covered by the Geneva Conventions and should face consequences for their actions. read more

