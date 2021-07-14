Landlords lose latest challenge to CDC eviction freeze

A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a bid by a group of landlords seeking to overturn the Centers for Disease Control's nationwide freeze on many residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it had "doubts" that the CDC had the authority to impose the moratorium, but that the plaintiffs — four individual landlords seeking to evict non-paying tenants, and the National Apartment Association, an industry group — had failed to show that they would suffer irreparable harm without a preliminary injunction.

"The court's decision sets a dangerous precedent about what an administrative agency can get away with when it utters the word 'emergency,'" the plaintiffs' lawyer, Caleb Kruckenberg of New Civil Liberties Alliance, said in a statement.

The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CDC moratorium, which began last September and is scheduled to lapse at the end of this month, covers tenants who attest that they fall below certain income limits and are unable to pay rent due to loss of income during the pandemic.

The freeze has drawn multiple legal challenges. One judge enjoined it, though that ruling was stayed pending the government's appeal, and at least two others have found that the moratorium exceeds the CDC's authority but declined to issue injunctions.

The lawsuit before the 11th Circuit was filed last year in federal court in Atlanta. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee refused to enter a preliminary injunction, finding the plaintiffs had shown neither a likelihood of success nor irreparable injury.

Circuit Judge Britt Grant, writing for the majority Wednesday, said the court doubted Boulee's findings on the plaintiffs' likelihood of success. She said the statute giving the CDC emergency authority appeared to apply to narrow actions like destroying contaminated livestock.

However, she said there was no need to decide the issue because the plaintiffs had not shown irreparable harm, either from loss of access to their properties or inability to collect rent.

She noted that the court had previously recognized ejection from one's home to be an irreparable injury.

"But we have never crafted a per se rule that any interference with an interest in real property is irreparable. And without more, we fail to see how the temporary inability to reclaim rental properties constitutes an irreparable injury."

She also said the landlords had not shown they would be unable to recover lost income, since tenants' current inability to pay did not necessarily mean they would be unable to pay later.

Grant was joined by Senior Circuit Judge Gerald Tjoflat.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch dissented, writing that the loss of rent from tenants who certify they cannot pay is an irreparable injury.

"We cannot demand that the landlords continue to incur further debts from insolvent tenants based on even the most well-reasoned speculation about the tenants' future job prospects," Branch wrote.

The case is Brown v. Azar, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-14210.

For plaintiffs: Caleb Kruckenberg of New Civil Liberties Alliance

For the government: Alisa Klein of the U.S. Department of Justice

