Latham adds former SEC official in Washington

Companies Law firms Michele Anderson spent 24 years in the SEC’s corporation finance division

She will be based in the firm's National Office in Washington, D.C.

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins said Tuesday that Michele Anderson, former associate director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance, is joining the firm as a partner in Washington, D.C.

Anderson oversaw the SEC's Office of Mergers and Acquisitions and spent 24 years at the agency in all. She will join Latham's national office, a team of lawyers at the firm with specific expertise to address their clients' and colleagues' securities law questions, said Alex Cohen, co-chair of the group.

Anderson, who will join Latham in mid-October, called the group a unique selling point for her.

"It's similar to the work that I was doing at the SEC – by the time questions and issues got to me, they were the extremely complex and challenging ones," she said.

Latham added another prominent lawyer in Washington last month when it hired Colin Stretch, who served as the top lawyer at Facebook Inc, now Meta Platforms Inc, for about six years before leaving in 2019.

