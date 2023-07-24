Law firm Littler hires EEOC chief counsel amid rise of AI

Companies

Law Firms The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Follow

July 24 - Labor and employment law firm Littler Mendelson said Monday that it has hired Bradford Kelley from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, where he was chief counsel to Commissioner Keith Sonderling since 2020.

Kelley advised Sonderling on federal employment anti-discrimination laws and the EEOC’s Artificial Intelligence and Algorithmic Fairness Initiative, which ensures that the use of AI complies with federal civil rights laws. He is joining Littler as a shareholder in Washington, D.C.

Littler said in a survey of employers from May 2023 that AI is increasingly being used by human resource and management teams, leading to increased scrutiny of how companies use the technology in hiring and other employment contexts.

“His guidance will be invaluable to our clients, both from a regulatory compliance standpoint and in understanding how AI is impacting many facets of the workplace and employment law,” Littler president Erin Webber said in a statement on Kelley's hire.

Kelley said the rising importance of AI helped create the right timing for his move to private practice, but he plans to have a broad-based practice at 1,700-attorney Littler.

Earlier in his career, Kelley worked as a policy advisor with the Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor and worked on matters related to the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act, Littler said.

Kelley said he became interested in emerging technologies like AI when he worked as an infantry and intelligence officer for the U.S. Army just before law school.

“When we were deployed to the Iraq war, we had a lot newer [military technology] tools,” he said. “And I’ve just been very interested in how technology impacts society.”

Read More:

Ex-appellate leader rejoins law firm Littler from DLA Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









