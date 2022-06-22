Law profs prevail over backlash to publishing prosecutor misconduct cases

Law firms Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP Follow

(Reuters) - A federal court ruling last week vindicated crucial First Amendment rights and upheld the use of one of the only effective means of holding prosecutors accountable for misconduct — public exposure.

A U.S. district court in Manhattan held on June 13 that a group of six law professors can freely call attention to misconduct and unaccountability in district attorneys’ offices by publishing online their disciplinary complaints against prosecutors.

The professors' federal lawsuit alleged that New York state officials retaliated by threatening legal action and rescinding their status as 'complainants' in prosecutor disciplinary actions because they published the complaints.

Judge Victor Marrero of the Southern District of New York rejected motions to dismiss retaliation and other claims against various state officials. Marrero agreed that officials had violated the First Amendment by using confidentiality laws regarding attorney discipline to block the professors from publishing their own complaints.

The professors’ effort seeks to challenge the common assumption that prosecutors can generally be trusted to do their work ethically and that the convictions they obtain are almost always beyond question.

The campaign began after a state judge found that prosecutors in the Queens district attorney’s office had lied in order to convict three men who were later exonerated in a double-murder. That case is part of a pattern, according to research by Joel Rudin, a lawyer who has won millions in settlements from New York for wrongful convictions. Rudin has found that judges ruled that prosecutors in the Queens' office concealed information or committed other misconduct in at least 117 cases between 1985 and 2017.

And the problem isn’t unique to that office. The number of criminal exonerations in the U.S. has beengrowing for years, and official misconduct is consistently a top reason for those false convictions.

The Queens DA’s office didn’t respond to my questions for this column.

There were 161 new exonerations last year, and 70% of those people were convicted in part because of official misconduct, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Moreover, one could argue that many exonerations are possible only because of some combination of pro bono legal help, particularly egregious misconduct, and the high-profile nature of the underlying crimes. Nearly half of those exonerated in 2021 had been convicted of murder, Reuters reported in April, and many of those cases had received widespread news coverage for years.

But prosecutors are rarely disciplined for even plainly corrupt behavior, and civil lawsuits are almost never successful because of court-created legal immunities.

To increase awareness, the professors filed complaints with the State of New York Grievance Committee against 21 Queens prosecutors — based on judicial findings of misconduct — and posted the complaints online. The group includes professors Nicole Smith Futrell at the City University of New York School of Law, Abbe Smith at the Georgetown University Law Center, and Daniel Medwed at Northeastern University School of Law. They're supported by a coalition of advocates, including the Civil Rights Corps.

But state officials immediately tried to block the move.

Weeks afterward, the professors received a letter from the top lawyer for New York City — which was addressed to the grievance committee — expressing concern about the "public campaign." The letter accused the professors of breaking confidentiality laws and engaging in an inappropriate political campaign.

The group’s attorney, Gregory Diskant of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, told me they were “shocked” by the letter from James Johnson, then-Corporation Counsel of New York.

“There was all this intemperate language, and what was most striking is it concluded by saying it’s top secret — we can’t even disclose the letter,” Diskant said.

Johnson didn’t respond to requests for comment.

About two weeks later, a letter from the grievance committee’s chief counsel, Diana Maxfield Kearse, informed the professors they would be dismissed as complainants — which meant they wouldn’t have the usual access to information, like a decision to dismiss the complaint.

Diskant wrote officials objecting to their interpretation of law, but both offices responded with letters doubling down on their original positions. (Johnson had then been succeeded by Georgia Pestana).

The court held that it’s a First Amendment violation to use grievance confidentiality provisions to prevent complainants from sharing information about their own complaints.

One could argue that the question should have never gotten to a federal judge.

There is practically universal agreement that a major purpose of First Amendment is to protect open criticism of government affairs in particular.

The lawsuit is supported by more than 80 other legal academics — including Thomas Frampton, a University of Virginia law professor who told me last year that he was a little surprised when city attorneys in Baton Rouge tried to have him jailed for publishing videos of police misconduct.

Several national news organizations are also supporting the group's (still-pending) constitutional challenge to the confidentiality provision itself.

Also, a federal court in Florida and Supreme Courts in New Hampshire, New Jersey and Louisiana have held that overly-broad confidentiality rules for attorney discipline violate the Constitution, as the professors pointed out in their complaint.

Any “reasonable government officer should have been aware that punishing" citizens for publishing their own complaints runs afoul of the First Amendment, Marrero said. “It is especially true that three high-ranking legal officers of the State and City of New York — the Corporation Counsel, the Queens County District Attorney, and the Chief Counsel to the Grievance Committee — would have known” this.

The city law department told me the letters from Johnson were a good faith attempt to “provide context.” Corporation counsel “thought it was important for committee members to know” the professors were engaged in a “very public campaign,” spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci said.

In my view, city officials attempted to suppress the information the professors publicized, as the court found, apparently to avoid reckoning with the frequency of misconduct within some of the most powerful local government offices around the country — much like Frampton experienced.

The official response speaks to the need for more transparency and further reforms in prosecutors’ offices. And the ruling is an important reaffirmation of First Amendment principles.

Indeed, in this particular context, speaking out is about the only practical means the public has to prompt reform.

