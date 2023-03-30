Lawsuit over harm to polar bears, walruses from oil exploration tossed

Summary

Summary Law Firms

Law Firms Related documents Government assessment consistent with past positions, judge says

Environmental groups say decision doubles down on bad policy















March 30 (Reuters) - An Alaska federal judge has backed a Biden administration decision allowing the fossil fuel industry to injure a limited number of polar bears and walruses during oil development and exploration.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed in 2021 by environmental groups challenging a U.S. Fish and Wildlife decision that said industrial activity in Alaska’s Beaufort Sea would have a negligible impact on the two species.

The 2021 federal decision authorized nonlethal and unintentional harms to polar bears and Pacific walruses during fossil fuel exploration and development for five years. The government said then that the activity can disturb bear dens and impact walrus prey, but those harms could be avoided and minimized through strict rules.

Gleason on Wednesday said the agency's decision was consistent with how the federal government has approached the issue in the past.

And despite claims by the Sierra Club, the Alaska Wildlife Alliance, the Center for Biological Diversity and others that the agency’s analysis underestimated the impact to the animals, Gleason said the decision was well explained and based on a rational interpretation of data.

Joanna Cahoon, an attorney who represented the groups, said in a statement Thursday the judge’s ruling was disappointing and “doubles down” on threats to the bears from an industry that is “already responsible” for the climate crisis threatening their existence.

A spokesperson for the U.S. government declined to comment.

An Alaska Oil and Gas Association spokesperson said the court's decision "properly rejects the meritless claims" in the lawsuit.

In their complaint, the environmental groups said that oil and gas exploration in Alaska’s northern slope could harm or otherwise harass roughly half of the 907 polar bears alive in the area. The bears are protected as an endangered species.

The groups said development would have a particularly serious impact on cubs. Those baby animals are weak and need time in the den with their mothers, and their survival is crucial to restore population levels to healthy levels, according to the suit.

The case is Alaska Wildlife Alliance et al. V. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, case No. 3:21-cv-00209.

For the environmental groups: Bridget Psarianos, Brook Brisson and Joanna Cahoon of Trustees for Alaska, Karimah Schoenhut of the Sierra Club and Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity.

For the Alaska Oil and Gas Association: James Feldman of Summit Law Group and Ryan Steen and Jason Morgan of Stoel Rives.

For the U.S. government: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, Peter Brocker and John Martin of the U.S. Department of Justice.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.