Lawsuit over Rite Aid 'rapid release' acetaminophen wins class certification

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Rite Aid Corp of misleading consumers by marketing its acetaminophen gelcaps as "rapid release" can go forward as a class, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, on Wednesday found that California resident Thomas Bailey had shown that common issues would predominate over individual ones in the case, and that he could represent the class for purposes of money damages.

However, she declined to certify a class for injunctive relief going forward, holding that Bailey could not represent such claims because he was unlikely to buy the rapid release gelcaps in the future.

Rite Aid and its lawyer Eileen Ridley of Foley & Lardner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Eric Johnson of Simmons Hanly Conroy, a lawyer for Bailey.

In his 2018 lawsuit, Bailey said that Rite Aid sold its acetaminophen gelcaps as "rapid release," suggesting that the drug works more quickly than conventional tablets, when in fact it did not. Acetaminophen, a pain killer, is sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Tylenol and by other drug makers under different brand names.

As a result of the misleading marketing, Bailey said, he and other consumers paid more for the drug than they otherwise would have.

Bailey brought claims under California's False Advertising Law, Unfair Competition Law and Consumer Legal Remedies Act, seeking to represent a statewide class of Rite Aid acetaminophen gelcap purchasers. He subsequently narrowed the proposed class to people who bought the gelcaps in brick and mortar stores, where they were allegedly misled by seeing them side by side with tablets.

In support of his motion for class certification, Bailey submitted testimony from Bruce Silverman, an advertising expert, who said that consumers were likely to be misled by the marketing. Rite Aid, opposing the motion, said Silverman's opinion was unreliable, but Rogers found on Wednesday that Silverman's experience "allows him to reliably and persuasively opine as to the issues of likelihood of deception and materiality."

Rogers also discounted a survey Rite Aid provided about consumers' reasons for buying the gelcaps, noting it gave respondents 23 multiple choice answers, none of which related to the rapid release feature.

"The court is not persuaded that, based on the responses to this closed-ended question, it can conclude that the question of likelihood of deception cannot be resolved with common proof," she wrote.

Rite Aid also argued that Bailey's personal experience did not match the class allegations.

In his complaint, Bailey said that the gelcaps failed to work after two hours. Rite Aid said that experience indicated that the source of his dissatisfaction was too low a dose of the drug, not insufficiently fast release.

Rogers, however, found that the alleged injury was not the drug's failure to work, but the economic injury of paying a premium on the basis of a misleading claim.

The case is Bailey v. Rite Aid Corp, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-06926.

For plaintiffs: Eric Johnson of Simmons Hanly Conroy

For Rite Aid: Eileen Ridley of Foley & Lardner