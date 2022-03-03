Lawyer admonished by DC ethics board for 'frivolous' sanctions bid

Summary DC disciplinary counsel says John Lillard filed unsupported sanctions motion

He was found to have violated multiple rules of professional conduct

(Reuters) - The Washington, D.C., Office of Disciplinary Counsel issued an informal admonition to an attorney who it said requested sanctions for opposing counsel without legal basis to do so.

The ODC said last month that Maryland attorney John Lillard's motion for sanctions was "frivolous" and said he did not ensure that his arguments were supported by law, in violation of D.C. attorney conduct rules, including on attorney competence.

During proceedings of a proposed class action lawsuit he filed against engineering company Stantec Inc. in 2020, Lillard said he was subjected to abusive actions and harassment from opposing counsel and requested sanctions.

These assertions came after Stantec filed a motion to sanction Lillard for making false assertions in an order and improperly serving a subpoena.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which heard the litigation, said that Lillard's motion for sanctions lacked "legal authority" and did not identify any "procedural, professional, or statutory rule," that was broken by opposing counsel.

The court sanctioned Lillard in January 2021. It also agreed to dismiss the underlying proposed class action at Lillard's request.

The ODC said that Lillard also violated a rule that bars attorneys from engaging in conduct that interferes with the administration of justice when the court was made to review the "multiple frivolous and procedurally deficient sanctions motions."

The office said that in issuing the admonition, rather than formal disciplinary charges, it considered Lillard's cooperation with the investigation and agreement to the admonition.

Lillard declined to comment on the admonition. A representative for the ODC did not immediately return a request for comment.

