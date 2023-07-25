Lawyer can't shield identity in FDA inspection report, US says

Summary

July 25 (Reuters) - An attorney should not be allowed to shield information that would identify them in a U.S. food and drug inspection report that questioned a company's regulatory compliance, the U.S. Justice Department on Monday told a federal judge.

The Justice Department asked U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., to dismiss what it called "threadbare allegations" that would stop the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from revealing the attorney's identity in a public report.

The lawsuit, filed in May, did not name the attorney or their employer. The complaint was styled as a "reverse" federal Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, where a plaintiff tries to stop the release of information that is otherwise included in a U.S. public record.

The attorney argued in their lawsuit that disclosure of information about the lawyer in the FDA report will cause "reputational harm that could impede plaintiff's ability to continue practicing as an attorney."

A lawyer for the attorney did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The FDA report at issue — Form 483 — is sent to a company's management after an investigator finds "any conditions that in their judgment" could be a violation of the federal food-and-drug laws.

The attorney's lawsuit alleged the FDA made inaccurate observations during on-site inspections in 2022.

The observations of an FDA inspector "hardly constitutes evidence of untruthfulness" that might lead to an attorney misconduct hearing or harm future job chances, the government said.

The case is J. Doe v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:23-cv-01389.

For plaintiff: David Mills of Cooley

For defendants: James McGlinchy of the U.S. Justice Department

Reporting by Mike Scarcella

