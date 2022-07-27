Lawyer for convicted U.S. congressman faces sanctions over trial arguments

Jeff Fortenberry, (R-NE) speaks during testimony by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a hearing on the State Department's budget request for 2020 in Washington, U.S. March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Related documents Show cause order View

Filing View

Fortenberry appeal View

(Reuters) - A lawyer for former U.S. representative Jeff Fortenberry, who is appealing his March conviction for lying to the FBI about illegal contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign, is facing sanctions over closing arguments he delivered during Fortenberry's trial.

A Los Angeles federal judge ordered John Littrell, a partner at California law firm Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams, to show cause as to why he should not be sanctioned for telling a jury that Fortenberry didn't testify during the trial because he had already given testimony to the FBI in 2019.

Lawyers in closing arguments are forbidden from straying beyond evidence introduced at trial, but Littrell "knew there were no facts in evidence about why his client chose not to testify or about what his client would have said had he elected to testify," U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld wrote in his July 5 order.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Blumenfeld had ordered the jury to disregard Littrell's remarks after prosecutors objected.

Littrell, whose clients have included lawyer Michael Avenatti and NBA player James Harden, defended his remarks in a Monday filing. While there are rules prohibiting prosecutors from commenting on a defendant's choice to not testify, he argued, "there does not appear to be any legal authority that prohibits defense counsel from doing so."

Littrell said he took Blumenfeld's criticism seriously, acknowledging that his statement to the jury was not "carefully worded" and "could have been interpreted as arguing facts not in the record."

Littrell did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California declined to comment.

Blumenfeld wrote that Littrell's remarks were unfair to the prosecution. Blumenfeld said Littrell, as an experienced lawyer, "made a calculated decision to cross the line."

Apart from sanctions, Blumenfeld said he also might refer Littrell to the court's standing committee on discipline.

Prosecutors had accused Fortenberry, a Republican from Nebraska, of lying to investigators during two interviews in 2019 about $30,000 in campaign contributions he received in 2016 from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from donating to federal election campaigns. Fortenberry's lawyers said he did not mean to mislead FBI agents but was caught off-guard by their interview request and suffered from a faulty memory.

Fortenberry, a Republican, resigned from Congress after his conviction.

Blumenfeld sentenced Fortenberry to two years of probation and fined him $25,000. Fortenberry has appealed his conviction and sentence to the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which has yet to rule.

The case is United States v. Fortenberry, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, 2:21-cr-00491.

For Fortenberry: Glen Summers of Bartlit Beck; John Littrell and Ryan Fraser of Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams; and Kally Kingery of Kingery Law

For the government: Susan Har, J. Jamari Buxton and Mack Jenkins of the U.S. Attorney's Office

Read More:

U.S. Representative Fortenberry, found guilty of lying, to resign

U.S. Congressman Fortenberry found guilty of lying to FBI about funds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.