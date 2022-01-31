Lawyer jailed over tax shelters must pay $536 million after losing appeal

500 Pearl Street is seen in Manhattan Saturday morning after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman disputed a press release by Attorney General William Barr late Friday night that Berman will be stepping down from his position, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Summary Law firms Daugerdas was convicted in major criminal tax fraud case

(Reuters) - A former law partner who was convicted in one of the largest U.S. criminal tax fraud cases in history has lost his bid to vacate $535.7 million in financial penalties against him.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday rejected the appeal by Paul Daugerdas, finding that he was either too late to raise his arguments or they were without merit.

Daugerdas was found guilty on charges including conspiracy, tax evasion and mail fraud by a New York federal jury in 2013. He was convicted of overseeing fraudulent tax shelters for about two decades, mostly at now-defunct law firm Jenkens & Gilchrist, costing the U.S. government more than $1.63 billion in tax revenue.

In addition to being sentenced to 15 years in prison, Daugerdas was ordered to forfeit $164.7 million and make restitution payments of $371 million.

Daugerdas filed a petition arguing the financial penalties should be thrown out due to a pair of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that were reached in 2017, four years after his conviction. The 2nd Circuit held Monday that Daugerdas "procedurally defaulted" by not raising those arguments earlier.

The ruling is the latest in a string of legal defeats for Daugerdas, 71, is slated to be released from Illinois federal prison in 2027. In 2020, a Manhattan federal judge denied Daugerdas' motion to be released early after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In February 2021, the same judge rejected Daugerdas' claims that his attorney during his first trial, Charles Sklarsky of Jenner & Block, was ineffective. In September, another Manhattan federal judge declined to sanction the federal government at the urging of Daugerdas' wife, Eleanor.

Daugerdas represented himself before the 2nd Circuit. He was unavailable for comment. A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.

The case is United States of America v. Daugerdas, U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal, No. 21-605.

For Paul Daugerdas: Himself

For USA: David Abramowicz, Nanette Davis, Stanley Okula and Won Shin, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

