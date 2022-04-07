Lawyer who asked NYC mayor to 'unmask toddlers' says she won't sue over firing

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to attendees during the National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary City attorney Daniela Jampel said she wants to avoid legal fight after saying she would hire lawyer

NYC's law department said Jampel fired for "troubling claims about her work," not mask opposition

(Reuters) - An attorney who was fired from New York City's Law Department after confronting Mayor Eric Adams about mask policies for small children said Thursday she would not pursue litigation, days after she said she was lawyering up.

Daniela Jampel said in a statement she was "extremely confident" she was fired for publicly opposing the city's COVID-19 mask requirement but decided against taking action in order to avoid putting her family and others "through a protracted legal battle."

Jampel was an assistant corporation counsel for the city's law department before it fired her on Monday. Earlier the same day, Jampel pressed Adams during a press conference about when he would "unmask our toddlers," referring to the city's continuing school mask mandate for children ages 2-4.

A Law Department spokesperson said Jampel was fired after she made "troubling claims about her work," and that the decision was made prior to her actions on Monday. In a since-deleted Friday tweet, Jampel said as a city attorney she defended "cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates."

Jampel told Reuters she deleted the tweet because it was being used to attack her and her family on social media.

"It was not my finest moment. I was very upset," Jampel said of the tweet, which was reacting to a message by the mayor about the continuing mask requirements.

New York City lifted its COVID-19 mask mandate for older school children last month but still requires masks for children ages 2-4 in public and private school settings. The mayor said Friday that the mandate would remain in place because cases had recently risen.

