Lawyer who prosecuted Illinois pols joins Katten firm

(Reuters) - Katten Muchin Rosenman on Tuesday said Christopher Stetler has rejoined the Chicago-founded law firm after an 11-year career as a federal prosecutor, during which he notched guilty pleas from five Democratic Illinois politicians.

Stetler, who is joining Katten as a partner, served as the deputy chief of the Chicago U.S. attorney's office. He joined the office in 2011 after a clerkship with a Chicago federal judge and five years as a Katten associate.

"I have a number of good friends who are there," Stetler said about his decision to rejoin Katten.

Among his white-collar cases as a prosecutor, Stetler in 2020 helped secure guilty pleas from three Illinois politicians — former state senators Martin Sandoval and Terry Link, and former McCook mayor Jeffrey Tobolski. In November, another target of Stetler's, former state representative Luis Arroyo, pleaded guilty.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to federal program bribery and willfully filing a false tax return. Link pleaded guilty to willfully filing a false tax return. Tobolski pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy and tax charges. Arroyo pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

Stetler also prosecuted former Cook County Commissioner Joseph Mario Moreno, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2014.

"What Chris brings to the firm is in-depth understanding and knowledge of how white-collar criminal cases are prosecuted," said Scott Resnick, chair of Katten's white collar and internal investigations practice.

The Chicago U.S. attorney's office is known for its work in investigating and prosecuting public corruption in Illinois, and many of its attorneys have gone on to join large U.S. law firms. Last year, both Cooley and Winston & Strawn picked up former Chicago prosecutors with corruption experience.

Stetler's prior bosses, former U.S. attorneys Patrick Fitzgerald and Zachary Fardon, joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and King & Spalding, respectively.

