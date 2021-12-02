Lawyer who sued Pence faces dubious D.C. Circuit panel on ethics matter

Signage is seen at the entrance of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court signaled its skepticism on Thursday at a hearing over whether a lawyer who contested Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win could appeal a lower court's move to have an ethics body review the attorney's conduct.

The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit questioned whether it was premature for the lawyer, Erick Kaardal of the Minneapolis-based Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, to bring an appeal before any action by the court's grievance committee.

Much of the committee's work is confidential, and it does not appear the panel has issued any public orders concerning Kaardal.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg dismissed Kaardal's lawsuit against then-Vice President Mike Pence that sought to stop the certification of Biden's win. Boasberg concluded the complaint was "filled with baseless fraud allegations and tenuous legal claims." He said he was referring Kaardal to a court committee that reviews and disciplines lawyers for ethical breaches.

"Judge Boasberg never made any findings with respect to the issue of whether your client had violated the rules of professional conduct or anything else," D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who heard the case with Judges David Tatel and Gregory Katsas, said to Kaardal's lawyer.

Tatel said at one point, "You've got a district judge here basically referring a matter for further administrative proceedings."

Channing Shor of Eccleston and Wolf, who argued for Kaardal, and Kaardal did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Court-appointed lawyer Matthew Etchemendy, a counsel at Vinson & Elkins who argued positions against Kaardal, declined to comment after the hearing.

Kaardal was among a wave of lawyers whose work on lawsuits tied to the 2020 presidential election drew questions in legal circles and among some judges over whether and how professional rules were violated. In other instances, judges have imposed sanctions in the form of legal fees on lawyers whose lawsuits quickly fizzled.

Kaardal has denied breaking any rules in urging Boasberg to issue an injunction to stop Pence from counting electoral votes confirming Biden's win.

In a D.C. Circuit filing, Kaardal's lawyers argued Boasberg "circumvented" confidentiality requirements in making his referral order public, and they contend the order could deter future litigants from making "vigorous representation of clients."

The case is Wisconsin Voters Alliance v. Harris, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No. 21-5056.

For Erick Kaardal and Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson: Channing Shor and Justin Flint of Eccleston & Wolf

For amicus curiae: Matthew Etchemendy of Vinson & Elkins

