Lawyers for Trump aide Steve Bannon sue over legal bills

(Reuters) - A law firm is suing Steve Bannon, former U.S. President Donald Trump's onetime top strategist, for more than $480,000 in fees for its legal work on high-profile cases.

Law firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron said in a lawsuit filed Friday in New York state court that Bannon has failed to fully pay for work it performed for him from November 2020 until November 2022. Bannon has been regularly represented by the firm's partner Robert Costello.

Reuters could not immediately confirm whether Costello is still representing Bannon. Bannon and Costello did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Davidoff firm represented Bannon after he was subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, and in his criminal contempt trial after he defied the subpoena.

A Washington, D.C., jury convicted Bannon in June and a federal judge sentenced him to four months in prison. Bannon's sentence has been delayed as he appeals his conviction.

The law firm also represented Bannon as he faced scrutiny from then-Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance over his role in a scheme allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to construct Trump's planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon was indicted in September on New York state charges stemming from that plot and has pleaded not guilty.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron also claimed credit for having "secured" Bannon's presidential pardon from Trump to avoid federal charges over the same wall-fundraising scheme.

Altogether, the lawsuit said Bannon racked up $855,000 in legal fees during the time in question and only paid $375,000.

Bannon has also split with a different group of lawyers in the ongoing New York criminal case related to the Mexico wall. Those attorneys are seeking to withdraw, citing a breakdown in communication with Bannon rather than a dispute over fees.

One of the lawyers, John Mitchell, told Reuters on Tuesday that Bannon has been interviewing attorneys to take over that case. Bannon faces a Feb. 28 court deadline to change his legal counsel.











