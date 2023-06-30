Liberty University art prof's status as 'minister' divides U.S. court

Summary Judges spar over scope of anti-bias exemption for 'ministers'

(Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court split sharply on Friday over whether a former art professor at Liberty University in Virginia, one of the world's largest Christian schools, qualified as a "minister" and was barred from suing the school for age discrimination.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the professor, Eva Palmer, failed to produce any evidence that her 2018 firing was motivated by bias. The court declined to rule on whether an exception to anti-discrimination laws for employees at religious organizations who serve a religious function applied to her case.

But in dueling concurring opinions, two of the judges came to different conclusions on the issue that underscores the broader divide among U.S. courts on who qualifies for the so-called "ministerial exception."

Circuit Judge Diana Motz said that as an art professor, Palmer did not teach religion or instruct students on religious sacraments and was not required to complete religious education courses.

"An employee does not shed her right to be free from workplace discrimination simply because she believes in God, prays at work, and is employed by a religious entity," wrote Motz, who was appointed by Democratic former President Bill Clinton.

Circuit Judge Julius Richardson, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, saw it much differently. While Palmer was not involved in formal religious instruction, her job required her to integrate a "Biblical worldview" into her teaching and to pray with students, the judge said.

Liberty, which was founded in 1971 by pastor and conservative activist Jerry Falwell Sr. and a lawyer for Palmer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Palmer in a 2020 lawsuit claimed Liberty fired her after more than 30 years at the school because she was nearly 80 years old. A federal judge in Virginia ruled that Palmer was not a minister but later dismissed the case for lack of evidence.

The ministerial exception protects religious organizations from employee lawsuits alleging violations of laws that bar workplace discrimination on grounds including sex, race, age and religion.

The doctrine has existed for decades, but courts have increasingly been asked to define its scope over the last few years.

In a 2020 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court adopted a broad view of the exemption and said it applied to teachers at two Catholic elementary schools in California who did not have any explicitly religious duties. The court said the teachers played a vital role in carrying out the schools' mission of educating students in the Catholic faith.

Critics have said that ruling expanded the exception far beyond its original goal of allowing religious organizations to select ministers without interference.

More recently, members of the Supreme Court's conservative wing signaled an interest in potentially stretching the exception even further.

On Friday, Richardson wrote that the recent Supreme Court ruling made clear that any employee entrusted with a religious message counts as a minister.

Motz in response said the court's ruling was more limited, and Richardson's view was "so capacious that it entirely erodes vital anti-discrimination protections for scores of workers throughout the United States."

The panel included Circuit Judge Robert King, a Clinton appointee who wrote the majority opinion.

The case is Palmer v. Liberty University, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2390.

For Palmer: Richard Hawkins of the Hawkins Law Firm

For Liberty: King Tower of Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black

