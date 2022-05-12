Livestreaming of federal appellate arguments may outlive pandemic, judiciary says

(Reuters) - Livestreaming of federal appellate court arguments could outlast the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal judiciary has told U.S. lawmakers, with all but one circuit court indicating plans to at least consider keeping the practice going.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, in a Feb. 25 letter the lawmakers released on Thursday said the judiciary is working to determine to what extent remote access to oral arguments should continue post-pandemic.

Before March 2020, when states began imposing stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus, only two appellate courts had regularly streamed oral arguments online, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

But with physical access to courthouses restricted because of the pandemic, all 13 federal appeals courts like the Supreme Court provided remote access to hear oral arguments, and Mauskopf cited 12 as saying they will consider continuing to do so or already plan to. Most stream audio only, though the 9th Circuit streams video.

She provided those details in a letter to Democratic U.S. Representatives Gerald Connolly of Vermont and Mike Quigley of Illinois, who in December asked the circuits to detail their plans given the "broad bipartisan support" for livestreaming.

Quigley, at a U.S. House of Representatives' appropriations subcommittee hearing on Thursday on the judiciary's budget request, said while he was pleased streaming expanded during the health crisis, he was "concerned these measures might be seen as temporary fixes to continue judicial operations during the pandemic."

Mauskopf, testifying at that hearing, said "there is real ground to improve public access to the courts."

In her letter, Mauskopf said while all appellate courts have successfully streamed oral arguments, doing so requires committing additional resources. She noted some have experienced technical issues and had to buy new equipment and software.

While it was unclear which circuit court she was referring to that was not among the 12 considering maintaining remote access, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is no longer streaming arguments conducted in-person.

Gabe Roth, executive director of the judicial reform advocacy group Fix the Court, said that while he was pleased circuits were considering keeping streaming going, it was "odd" the judiciary had no unified national broadcast policy.

"My hope is that if and when the Supreme Court makes its live audio policy permanent, that will spur the laggards on the circuit level to fall in line," he said.

