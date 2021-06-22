Lockdown backlash curbs governors' emergency powers

Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York, U.S., July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put state governors' emergency powers to the test as never before, with restrictions on businesses, public gatherings and travel stretching on for months.

The restrictions have sparked a wave of lawsuits by business owners, churches and others under a variety of legal theories. And while gubernatorial powers have largely withstood the challenges, experts say the last year has set the stage for sweeping changes in the future.

"It's like Newton's laws – for each reaction there seems to be an opposite reaction," said Jill Krueger, an attorney with the Network for Public Health Law, an organization that provides legal advice to public health professionals and policymakers.

Governors' emergency powers have been challenged under a wide range of legal theories, with some plaintiffs claiming they violated their Constitutional rights and others that they lacked a scientific basis. For the most part, however, courts have been "deferential to public health authorities," said Nicholas Bagley who teaches health law at University of Michigan Law School.

"I think pre-pandemic, a lot of public health law experts assumed there would be more constitutional constraint on stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions than the courts have actually imposed," said Lindsay Wiley, a professor of health law at American University.

That has led mostly Republican opponents of restrictions to turn to other tools – primarily state legislation. Some 40 states have considered bills that would place various limits on governors' emergency powers, and so far nine have enacted them.

Ohio, for example, passed a law over the governor's veto and giving the legislature the authority to cancel health emergency orders that last longer than 30 days, and requiring the governor to renew such orders every 60 days. The law also limited local officials' power to order quarantines without a medical diagnosis.

Indiana, similarly, passed a law giving the legislature the ability to call a session during an emergency to override an emergency order by the governor, also over the governor's veto.

Kansas took a different approach, with Governor Laura Kelly signing a bill in March giving people who had been "burdened" by a state or local public health order to bring a civil action in court to challenge it, and requiring a hearing within 72 hours. The law also gave a legislative council the power to override the governor's emergency orders.

Pennsylvania voters in May approved amendments to the state constitution, largely Republican-backed, that would limit gubernatorial emergency declarations to 21 days without legislative approval.

While the strongest reactions to COVID emergency orders have come from Republicans, the issue is not necessarily partisan. Oregon's Democratic-controlled legislature is considering a bipartisan bill that would require the governor to provide a written explanation for extending an emergency order beyond 90 days, and to make any further extensions in 60-day increments.

There have also been exceptions to courts' generally hands-off approach. Wisconsin's Supreme Court ruled in March that the state's emergency powers statute could not be interpreted to give the governor the power to declare consecutive emergency orders based on the same cause, because doing so would be a unconstitutional delegation of lawmaking authority from the legislature to the governor.

Michigan's top court relied on similar reasoning last October when it sharply limited Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers. Wiley said the so-called non-delegation doctrine had long been seen as "fringe," but that the Wisconsin and Michigan cases could point to its revival, at least at in some states.

Bagley similarly said the decisions could point to a shift.

"The revival of the non-delegation doctrine here in Michigan was a big deal," he said.

The cumulative effect of the reactions to COVID emergency orders is not yet clear. Krueger said she was concerned they could hamper the response to future public health emergencies.

"Public health officials will be handcuffed, or at the very least slowed down," she said. "Legislative bodies aren't designed to move quickly."