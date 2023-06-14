Long Island cesspools and waste sites spur settlement with US

Summary Settlement requires closure of waste sites in next several years

(Reuters) - A New York county on Wednesday agreed to shut down dozens of underground cesspools and auto waste wells across eastern Long Island, settling a lawsuit brought by the federal government alleging the waste sites risk contaminating drinking water.

In a proposed consent decree filed alongside a complaint in New York federal court, Suffolk County agreed to remove large sewage disposal wells at county-run parks and other public spaces in the next several years. The county also agreed to clean up wells where motor vehicle fluids are thrown away.

The U.S. Department of Justice said cleaning and closing those facilities could cost up to $7 million. The county also agreed to pay a $200,000 civil penalty.

The complaint claimed the county’s ongoing operation of the large cesspools and vehicle waste wells violates the Safe Drinking Water Act. That law aims to protect U.S. drinking water quality, and required the closure of large-capacity cesspools nationwide by 2005 — a deadline the complaint said the county widely missed.

The complaint also said the county missed a 2008 deadline to close down wells where motor vehicle fluids are disposed.

This settlement, which is subject to a 30-day public comment period, will protect Long Island's "drinking water from harmful nutrient pollution which poses a risk both to the public and the natural environment," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in a statement.

Representatives for the county, which did not admit wrongdoing, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cesspools are underground systems where waste from things like toilets and sinks is stored before slowly seeping out, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The structures are often built out of concrete and have open bottoms where sludge accumulates.

Since cesspools do not treat waste water, contaminants including bacteria, viruses, phosphates and other chemicals can migrate from the pools into groundwater, according to the EPA.

The case is United States v. County of Suffolk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 23-cv-4369.

For the U.S.: Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim, and Breon Peace and Deborah Zwany of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

