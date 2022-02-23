'Lottery lawyer' loses bid to suppress phone evidence, separate trials

Summary

Summary Law firms Former law firm partner Jason Kurland charged with duping lottery winners out of more than $100 million

(Reuters) - A New York attorney charged with defrauding his lottery-winning clients out of $107 million has lost his bid to suppress evidence the government may have obtained when it seized his cell phone.

Self-proclaimed "lottery lawyer" Jason Kurland also failed to persuade a Brooklyn federal judge to grant his request to be tried separately from his co-defendants – Christopher Chierchio, Francis Smookler and Frangesco Russo.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis on Tuesday rejected Kurland's argument his trial should be severed because he will argue that he was lied to by his co-defendants. A July 11 trial date has been set.

Garaufis also wasn't convinced by Kurland's argument that his cell phone was illegally seized by the government, so any evidence collected through it should be tossed. Garaufis held that the government's seizure of Kurland's phone was justified.

Kurland, a former partner at northeast regional law firm Rivkin Radler, specialized in representing lottery winners. Federal prosecutors said Kurland's clients have won an estimated $3 billion combined.

Kurland told his clients to invest in deals and entities controlled by Chierchio, Smookler and Russo, without disclosing he received kickbacks from them, according to prosecutors.

Some of the money was returned to Kurland's victims as interest payments, while the majority of the money allegedly fueled the defendants' lavish lifestyles, prosecutors said.

Kurland was charged in August 2020 with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, six counts of wire fraud, eight counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of money laundering.

After the charges were announced, a Rivkin Radler spokesperson told media outlets that the firm's relationship with Kurland was terminated. Evan Krinick, the firm's managing partner, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Chierchio, Smookler and Russo were also charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and money laundering conspiracy. Smookler and Russo were additionally charged in connection to a scheme to extort a jewelry merchant, whom they threatened to kill, prosecutors said.

All four defendants, including Kurland, have pleaded not guilty to all counts. Telemachus Kasulis, a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello representing Kurland, declined to comment.

The case is United States v. Chierchio, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, 1:20-cr-00306

For Jason Kurland: Telemachus Kasulis and Dennis Dillon of Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello

For the government: Lauren Elbert, Olga Zverovich, Benjamin Weintraub, Brian Morris and Olatokunbo Olaniyan of the U.S. attorney's office

