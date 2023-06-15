Louisiana asks court to temporarily block Biden flood insurance rate hike

Summary States said price changes are 'classic bait-and-switch'

(Reuters) - Louisiana and other Republican-led states have asked a U.S. court to temporarily block the Biden administration’s new federal flood insurance pricing scheme, which they said will increase some premiums more than fivefold.

The states, alongside dozens of local Louisiana governments, on Wednesday asked a New Orleans federal court for a preliminary injunction, saying the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 2021 changes to the National Flood Insurance Program amounted to a “classic bait-and-switch” that will harm millions of policy holders.

The affordable, subsidized insurance system, which had not seen a major overhaul in 50 years prior to the 2021 changes, lured people into buying land and building communities in federal flood zones only for their rates to now be jacked up, according to the states.

FEMA declined to comment Thursday.

U.S. law requires flood insurance for most properties in federal flood zones that receive government-backed financing or loans from federally regulated banks. Because private insurance in those areas is often prohibitively expensive, Congress established the National Flood Insurance Program in 1968, which today provides about $1.3 trillion in coverage to 5 million policy holders, according to FEMA.

The agency said when announcing the pricing changes in 2021 that it expected 4%, or more than 200,000 policies, to see significant premium increases from the changes. It also estimated that about 1.15 million policies would see decreases.

The new premiums are based on a property’s value, its risk of flooding and other factors, rather than being based solely on a property’s elevation in a flood zone, the agency said.

The changes came as climate change has increased the risk of major flooding events across the U.S.

In a lawsuit filed June 1st challenging the new pricing rule, the states said the changes were “arbitrary and capricious” because they failed to take into account things like how existing mitigation technology such as levees decrease flood risk, how the price increases might cause mass withdrawals from the insurance system, and whether the changes would cause “skyrocketing" insurance premiums.

They said the insurance rate hikes may encourage people to move to other states and discourage would-be property buyers from moving to the flood zone areas, which in turn reduces tax revenues.

Louisiana was joined in filing the complaint by Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and dozens of local governments in Louisiana.

The case is Louisiana et al. v. Mayorkas et al., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, case No. 2:23-cv-01839.

For the plaintiffs: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill and Tracy Short of the Louisiana Department of Justice, as well as the other respective attorneys general offices.

For FEMA: Counsel not immediately available.

