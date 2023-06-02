Louisiana attorney general's lawsuit seeks to roll back civil rights laws

Companies Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority Follow















(Reuters) - Louisiana’s attorney general filed a sweeping lawsuit last week that advances a conservative argument to undo hard-won legal protections against systemic racism, seeking to reverse yet another crowning achievement of the 1960s civil rights movement.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Justice and President Joe Biden on May 24, alleging an assortment of what the state describes as “fundamental transgressions of the Constitution, the Clean Air Act, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

The complaint was filed in the wake of two U.S. Supreme Court rulings that seriously curtailed the EPA’s regulatory power – and it also looks to further conservatives’ longstanding goal of dismantling the federal agencies that regulate business.

Landry’s offices didn’t respond to my inquiries.

The complaint stems from the federal government’s first-ever concerted enforcement efforts, launched in November 2021, to address the fact that minority communities bear the brunt of the toxic effects from waste and industrial pollution. The Biden administration made serious pledges on that end and has invoked rarely used authority to advance environmental justice in Alabama and Texas, for example.

As part of that effort, the EPA is investigating administrative complaints challenging decisions by Louisiana’s health agencies regarding a region between Baton Rouge and New Orleans that's known as “cancer alley,” due to its many sprawling petrochemical facilities and the associated risk of illness. The complaints were filed with the EPA by the Tulane University Law School and other groups on behalf of advocates and residents of "cancer alley."

The EPA's proceedings mark a rare occasion in which the agency is enforcing regulations barring harmful actions that have discriminatory effects, or “disparate impact,” in contrast to cases of intentional discrimination.

Both categories are barred by federal regulations and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which applies to entities that receive federal funds. Yet, historically, the government has rarely enforced those laws outside of housing and education.

The EPA didn't respond to requests for comment. The DOJ declined to comment.

Landry’s suit doesn't challenge any specific action, or inaction, by the EPA. Indeed, the federal agency has only issued a “Letter of Concern,” in its administrative proceedings thus far, laying out its preliminary analysis and recommendations for officials to come into compliance with its regulations, according to the complaint.

Instead, Louisiana is challenging the EPA’s fundamental structure and enforcement procedures -- and those of many other public interest agencies, by extension.

The case alleges numerous potential constitutional violations, including that the EPA has unlawfully ceded its powers to private interest groups. And it challenges the EPA’s authority based on the “major questions doctrine,” an amorphous business-backed legal theory that the Supreme Court has repeatedly used in recent years to invalidate liberal policies.

It also includes an alarming broadside against disparate impact regulations that have been in place throughout the federal government for roughly a half-century.

The complaint argues that addressing bias without hard evidence of intent – as agencies and courts have done for decades -- is simply beyond the executive branch's powers.

It asks the court to outlaw the regulations based on the Supreme Court’s 2001 ruling in Alexander v. Sandoval – even though the conservative majority in that decision simply questioned whether disparate impact regulations are valid.

The Sandoval decision actually held that individuals can't file civil actions based on disparate impact regulations – but it also affirmed that federal agencies still “retained their authority and responsibility to enforce them,” according to the Justice Department’s Legal Manual (Updated 2021).

The complaint's disordered and dubious arguments would suggest that Landry’s lawsuit is perhaps political posturing rather than serious litigation. Landry is running for the Louisiana governor's office this year.

Still, the arguments in the case would upend bedrock civil rights protections and leave minority communities without redress for discrimination.

And the case isn’t a total long-shot, despite the many defects in the complaint.

First, limiting discrimination liability to cases of intentional discrimination is a longstanding goal of conservatives.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration undertook the most serious recent efforts to actually roll back disparate impact, including an attempt in January 2021 during the final days of the administration to amend and limit the Justice Department's Title VI regulations to intentional bias. That proposal relied on the same tenuous arguments as Landry's complaint, the Washington Post reported in January that year.

These efforts go back decades, as Yale Law School professor Reva Siegel wrote in a 2018 paper.

“In voting rights and in all else, the Reagan Justice Department opposed Congress's efforts to entrench disparate impact standards,” Siegel wrote. Former Republican President Richard Nixon also called on courts to restrict liability to cases of discriminatory intent in a 1970 speech against busing.

Moreover, it's worth noting that Landry's suit was filed within the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which is dominated by Republican appointees who tend to favor conservative positions.

Landry and other Republican attorneys-general have repeatedly targeted suits challenging Biden policies to the Western District of Louisiana, including this latest complaint, where they have a better chance of winning, according to a December 2022 Bloomberg Law analysis of 239 cases across the past three administrations.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court in 2015 upheld disparate impact on narrow 5-4 grounds -- before the court gained its current conservative super-majority.

Landry’s lawsuit is baseless, in my view, for a number of reasons. Nonetheless, it might provide some insight into how litigation over disparate impact theory will play out in the future.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.