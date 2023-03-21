Louisiana residents claim systemic racism in petrochemical plant approvals















(Reuters) - Descendants of Louisiana slaves on Tuesday sued their local government over a land use policy they said has led to a concentration of polluting petrochemical plants in predominantly Black communities, raising the risk of cancer and other diseases.

In a complaint filed in Louisiana federal court, community groups RISE St. James, Inclusive Louisiana and Mount Triumph Baptist Church alleged decades of racial discrimination by the St. James Parish council.

The lawsuit said no major polluting facilities have been approved by the council in white communities in the parish in 46 years, while dozens of “dangerous and extractive facilities” have been located in Black communities.

Representatives for the St. James Parish council didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The groups are seeking an order banning the council from licensing more facilities in the area, and for remediation to reduce the pollution they said is poisoning the community.

“It’s time to end this discriminatory and harmful land use system in St. James Parish that has roots in slavery and its afterlife, and is now the cause of public health emergencies,” said Myrtle Felton, of Inclusive Louisiana, in a statement.

The lawsuit is in line with a recent focus on allegations over environmental racism. Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice created an environmental justice office. Environmental racism allegations have supported legal challenges to specific projects, including the fight against the $9 billion Formosa Plastics Corp plant in St. James Parish.

St. James Parish is due west of New Orleans along an industrial corridor known as “Cancer Alley” that is home to several major petrochemical facilities and refineries and where Black communities suffer high rates of cancer.

The groups claimed the discriminatory approvals violate constitutional rights enacted to end slavery and discrimination, and said the approvals "have intentionally caused a conscience-shocking level of danger" to community members.

The case is Inclusive Louisiana v. St. James Parish, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 2:23-cv-00987.

For the community groups: Pamela Spees of the Center for Constitutional Rights

For St. James Parish: Not yet known











