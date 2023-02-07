Louisiana seeks to revive law restricting meat substitute labels

Summary

Summary Companies State says Tofurky maker faces no threat under the law

Company has challenged similar laws in Missouri, Arkansas















Feb 7 (Reuters) - Louisiana on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to revive a law restricting the use of words traditionally used for meat to market plant-based foods after the maker of Tofurky meat substitute products convinced a judge it was unconstitutional.

E. John Litchfield, a lawyer for the state, told a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Turtle Island lacked standing to challenge the law because the measure targets marketing that intentionally misrepresents a product as meat, not ones openly marketed as vegetarian like Tofurky.

While Turtle Island argued the law violated its free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, Litchfield argued that company's claim that the law would restrict its speech amounted to "hypotheticals."

"We haven't chilled anybody's speech," said Litchfield, a lawyer at the law firm Berrigan Litchfield.

Amanda Howell of Animal Legal Defense Fund, arguing for Turtle Island, countered that the law clearly raised the threat of enforcement against Tofurky for using terms like "burger" or "hot dog."

"These assurances that the state has made don't exist in the text of the law itself," she told the panel, which included U.S. Circuit Judges Jerry Smith, Edith Brown Clement and Cory Wilson.

The case is one of a number Oregon-based Turtle Island has pursued challenging similar Republican-backed measures seaking to bar products like veggie burgers and tofu dogs from being sold with “meat."

The company, which has also challenged similar laws in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, sued over Louisiana's in 2020 in Baton Rouge federal court, shortly after the state law took effect.

The law forbids misrepresenting agricultural products, with a specific focus on misrepresenting non-meat products as meat. It says that misrepresentation can include using terms that have been "used or defined historically" in reference to a specific product.

Turtle Island said that would stop it from selling some of its products, including "plant-based burgers," "plant-based ham style roast" and "plant-based jumbo hot dogs" in the state. It said there was no real threat of consumer confusion, and that the law violated its right to free speech.

U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson in March agreed, finding that, despite an affidavit from the state's commissioner of agriculture stating that several of Tofurky's current labels did not violate the law, there was still a substantial threat of future enforcement.

The case is Turtle Island Foods v. Strain, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-30236.

For the state: E. John Litchfield of Berrigan Litchfield

For Turtle Island: Amanda Howell of Animal Legal Defense Fund

Read more:

Tofurky maker sues Louisiana over meat substitute labeling law

Tofurky maker loses appeal to block Mo. law banning the sale of vegetarian products labeled as 'meat'

Judge puts Arkansas’ plant-based meat labeling law on hold











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.