Lyft investors keep deal on track after judge nixes charity picked for class leftovers















(Reuters) - When a shareholder class action settles, there's usually not much money left over after investors claim their piece of the settlement fund. Plaintiffs' lawyer Jeffrey Block of Block & Leviton told me on Wednesday that class leftovers in securities cases are typically no more than a few thousand dollars, in contrast to the millions or even tens of millions of dollars sometimes unclaimed in consumer class actions.

But even small amounts of unclaimed settlement money have to go somewhere. So when Block & Leviton strikes deals with securities class action defendants, Block said, the firm routinely specifies a charity to receive the leftovers in a so-called cy pres, or “as near as possible,” payout.

The firm’s settlement with ride-hailing company Lyft Inc was no exception. The class action alleged, among other things, that Lyft Inc failed to disclose sexual misconduct by its drivers in advance of its 2019 IPO. Lyft denied the allegations but agreed in September to settle the case for $25 million.

In a motion for preliminary approval of the deal, Block & Leviton told U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam of Oakland, California, that any money remaining in the settlement fund after distributions to class members would go to the National Women’s Law Center, which assists sexual harassment victims. Calling attention to issues of sexual violence, the firm said, “could have prevented some of the losses investors suffered in this case.”

That seemingly innocuous provision could have tanked the entire settlement.

On Monday, Gilliam issued an order calling for Lyft and class counsel either to designate a different charity with a more obvious connection to shareholders’ securities fraud allegations or to provide a better justification for why a donation to the women’s law center would satisfy the stringent test the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has laid out for cy pres recipients. If the two sides continued to insist on directing leftover money to the women’s law center, Gilliam warned, “the court likely will deny preliminary approval.”

On Wednesday, Block & Leviton and Lyft’s lawyers from Latham & Watkins averted the crisis by picking a different cy pres recipient – the Bluhm Legal Clinic Center for Litigation and Investor Protection at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law – whose work is directly related to the underlying claims in the shareholder class action. The proposed agreement, as I’ll explain, is still likely to face opposition from plaintiffs' lawyers who filed a parallel class action in state court and contend that Block & Leviton settled the case on the cheap. But at least the agreement won’t be killed by a cy pres provision.

The kerfuffle is nevertheless a cautionary tale for class action lawyers: Don’t treat cy pres payouts as an afterthought, especially if you're in the 9th Circuit.

It's true that Gilliam was exceptionally diligent about scrutinizing class counsel’s rationale for picking a particular charity, said cy pres authority Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute. But Gilliam's threat to reject the entire deal, said Bill Boies of McDermott Will & Emery, shows what can happen when trial judges are careful about following the 9th Circuit’s tough cy pres rules.

Even class counsel Block agreed, in retrospect, that the National Women’s Law Center didn’t meet the 9th Circuit’s criteria from Dennis v. Kellogg Co, which held that there must be a “driving nexus” between the specified charity and members of the class or between the charity’s work and the objectives of the statutes underlying class claims. “Judge Gilliam is a very careful judge,” Block said. “He scrutinized what we put before him.”

Interestingly, the deal's now-replaced cy pres provision was never attacked by Block & Leviton’s rivals from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Scott+Scott, even as those firms basically accused class counsel of selling out Lyft investors. (Robbins Geller and Scott+Scott, which assert that Lyft is on the hook for damages of more than $700 million, have backed their accusations with a declaration from class action guru William Rubenstein of Harvard Law School, who identified four “red flag” concerns about the settlement.)

So far, the fight among plaintiffs firms, though notably vicious, has centered on a procedural issue. The Lyft investors represented by Robbins Geller and Scott+Scott opted out of the federal court class after Block & Leviton won class certification. The opt-out investors filed their own Securities Act class action in state court, seeking certification of essentially the same class. The state court judge denied certification and stayed the case in light of the overlapping federal court case.

But when Block & Leviton filed a motion for preliminary approval of the $25 million settlement in federal court, Robbins Geller and Scott+Scott moved to intervene to shut down the deal.

Block & Leviton opposed the motion to intervene. The firm defended the merits of the settlement, which, according to class counsel, reflected not a race to the bottom but a sober assessment of Lyft’s potential defenses. Class counsel also said that they tried to include Robbins Geller and Scott+Scott in settlement talks with Lyft but the other firms refused.

Most fundamentally, Block & Leviton argued that the state court plaintiffs had opted out of the federal court class and therefore have no right to criticize the proposed settlement.

At a Sept. 15 hearing, Gilliam called the dispute “nasty business” from which “no one comes out looking good.” He did not rule from the bench on the motion to intervene, but soon after the hearing, Lyft and class counsel agreed to tweak the settlement agreement to allow the other firms’ opt-out clients back into the class. Robbins Geller’s James Jaconette declined to comment, but presumably those newly readmitted class members will object to the settlement if Gilliam grants preliminary approval.

Block told me he’s confident Gilliam will ultimately conclude that the settlement is fair, reasonable and adequate.

Including its new cy pres provision.

