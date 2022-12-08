Making PACER court records system free wouldn't add to deficit, CBO says

Summary Congressional Budget Office revises estimates for Open Courts Act

(Reuters) - Making the federal judiciary's online court records system known as PACER free under a pending bill in the U.S. Senate would not add to the federal deficit as initially presumed, but would actually cut it by $14 million over a decade, according to revised estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

Enacting the Open Courts Act would generate $175 million in net revenues over a decade, offsetting the $161 million in mandatory spending the bill would prompt, according to new estimates by the CBO, Congress' nonpartisan fiscal referee, released Wednesday by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, a bill sponsor.

The CBO had estimated in September that the legislation would add $77 million to the deficit by 2033 after accounting for the costs of implementing a new PACER system that was not funded by costly fees to download court filings.

The reasons for the CBO's math change were not clear, as it has yet to release a new report. When its original report was issued, Wyden had called its estimates "vastly higher" than what other agencies and experts had predicted a PACER revamp would cost.

The CBO did not respond to requests for comment.

Currently, users of PACER, which stands for Public Access to Court Electronic Records, are charged $0.10 per page to download documents up to a $3 cap, which does not cover transcripts. PACER debuted nationally in 2001.

The Open Courts Act would make electronic court records freely available and mandate the judiciary develop a new website to access them. The judiciary has said it is already working to adopt a modern electronic records system.

The Senate Judiciary Committee in December 2021 advanced the bipartisan bill to the full Senate for its consideration after similar legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 in the prior Congress.

But it has lingered, and the judiciary has raised concerns about the bill's impact on its funding.

U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf, the director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, in letters to Congress in October cited the CBO's original estimates to reiterate concerns about funding once PACER fees were eliminated.

She cited CBO's estimate that the bill would result in a loss of about $1 billion in user fees over a decade and require Congress to appropriate $496 million to maintain certain judicial services.

But the CBO now estimates the bill would increase discretionary spending requiring Congressional appropriation by just $242 million over that period, Wyden's office said.

The AO did not respond to requests for comment.

