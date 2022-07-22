1 minute read
Man accused of impersonating U.S. agent to plead guilty, court filing says
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A man accused of posing as an agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and lavishing gifts on the Secret Service will plead guilty, according to a court filing on Friday.
Arian "Ari" Taherzadeh, 40, was arrested in April. read more
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis
