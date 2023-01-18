Man shot by officer outside Philadelphia court charged with attempted murder

Summary

(Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man who was shot by a court security officer outside of Philadelphia's federal courthouse on Tuesday has been charged with attempting to murder a federal law enforcement officer, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when a security officer approached a minivan that Anthony Lombardo, 44, had parked illegally outside of the federal courthouse on Tuesday morning.

Lombardo got out of the vehicle with a large kitchen knife in his right hand and approached the officer, who shot him, the complaint said. Lombardo was shot again after grabbing for something up his left sleeve, the complaint said.

A second knife was secreted up that sleeve, and underneath his gray hooded sweatshirt was "makeshift body armor made of hard plastic," an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in an affidavit.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Robert Clark, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesperson, said the officer only shot Lombardo after warning him multiple times to drop his weapons and Lombardo continued to approach him.

"That court security officer feared for his life and discharged his weapons multiple times," Clark said.

According to the charging papers, as he was being handcuffed, Lombardo flailed his arms and legs and said: "Let me bleed out." He was rushed to a hospital for surgery and remains hospitalized and in federal custody, authorities say.

A lawyer for Lombardo could not be immediately identified.

The case is U.S. v. Lombardo, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 2:23-mj-00088.

For the United States: Justin Ashenfelter of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania











