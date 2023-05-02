Manhattan federal prosecutor joins Kramer Levin law firm

Law Firms Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Follow















(Reuters) - New York-founded law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel said Tuesday that it has hired former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes, who co-led the general crimes unit in the Southern District of New York, for its white-collar and government investigations practice.

Estes was the lead or co-lead prosecutor on 13 criminal trials ranging from securities fraud matters, insider trading, bank fraud, health care fraud and racketeering, Kramer Levin said. She will be a partner in the firm's New York office.

Estes helped secure last year's conviction of Trevor Milton, the founder of electric vehicle company Nikola Corp, on charges that he defrauded investors. She delivered closing arguments at Milton's trial.

In February, prominent Kramer Levin white-collar partner Barry Pollack left the firm to join New York midsize law firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler's new Washington, D.C. office.

Read More:

N.Y. law firm launches in D.C. with white-collar duo











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.